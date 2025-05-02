Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is currently busy with his IPL commitments and playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is already qualified for the playoffs. Busy with his cricketing commitment, Virat took a moment on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to pen a heartfelt tribute to his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, on her birthday.

Virat Kohli wishes Anushka Sharma

Taking to social media, Virat Kohli shared a beautiful picture of the couple twinning in comfy white outfits. The duo looked truly, madly, and deeply in love, radiating warmth and affection. Alongside the photo, Virat wrote a touching note for Anushka, "To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You're the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday, my love @anushkasharma."

Meanwhile, Virat's heartfelt post comes shortly after he made headlines for archiving or removing advertisements and branded content from his Instagram profile. Back in March, during a talk at the RCB Innovation Lab's Indian Sports Summit, the former Indian captain opened up about his evolving relationship with social media.

"The kind of attention you get and the traction you receive when you post something online is quite unbelievable," he remarked.

"It's quite intense. Luckily, I was born in a time where I didn't grow up with this thing [referring to his phone] in my pocket," he added with a hint of relief.

He also touched upon why he doesn't often post about his team's victories or championships. "Posting about us winning the championship isn't going to increase the happiness in my heart. The reality stays the same," he said.

Let's take a look at Anusha and Virat's romantic moments

On the personal front, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021 and became parents to a baby boy, Akaay, in February 2024.