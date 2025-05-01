Bigg Boss contestant Samrat Jurel celebrated his 25th birthday at a lavish bar in Mumbai, with several well-known faces from the TV industry in attendance. The guest list included Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma, and others.

Several photos and videos from the bash have gone viral on social media. In the clips, Ankita is seen dancing and enjoying herself with Vicky and Nia. In one particular video, she is seen making weird expressions and applying makeup, which led netizens to speculate that she was intoxicated. Some criticised her for overacting.

Another video shows her dancing with Elvish Yadav. However, she appeared visibly uncomfortable, adjusting her outfit multiple times.

For the bash, Ankita wore a strapless lavender dress with a plunging neckline that many felt was too revealing.

A user wrote, "She looks insane and drunk.."

Another mentioned, "Why is she behaving like this.."

Meanwhile, Ankita has called off her appearance at an event in the US, where she was scheduled to attend the Miss Asia North America 2025 pageant as a special guest. She was also supposed to crown the winner at the prestigious event, set to take place on May 11, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. However, following the heartbreaking terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Ankita has decided to cancel her participation. While the cancellation may not be permanent, she felt that this is not an appropriate time for celebrations, given the tragedy that has shaken the nation.

Her Instagram post read, "Hello everyone, With a heavy heart, I want to share that we are cancelling my upcoming USA shows. In light of the tragic terror attacks in Pahalgam and the pain our nation is going through, I feel it would not be right to go ahead with the tour at this time. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. As an Indian, I stand with everyone grieving this heartbreaking loss."

The actress added, "The tour is not cancelled permanently — we will be rescheduling it to a later date when the situation feels more appropriate. I look forward to meeting you all soon under better and more peaceful circumstances. Thank you for your love, understanding, and constant support."