Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding was one of the most talked about events of 2024. The couple got married in a rather intimate ceremony with their closest friends and family present at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4. Both Chaitanya and Sobhita like to keep their personal lives private, which is why, when they first started dating, nobody knew anything for the longest period of time. Even though pictures of the two would surface online, it would be passed off as a rumor—the celebrity couple never denied or acknowledged these rumors. Post their marriage, they still like to keep things out of the public eye as much as possible.

Not much is known about Chaitanya and Sobhita's love life, or married life for that matter. Their fans are always eager to know how their connection began and what transpired between the two. Around the period of their wedding, there was news that Chaitanya and Sobhita's relationship may have started on a particular social media app. Sobhita has now confirmed that claim during her conversation with Vogue.

Sobhita, during the conversation, mentioned that it was something as simple as an 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session on Instagram that got everything started. It was because of that session that she was able to figure out that Chaitanya had been following her for quite some time while she had not followed him back.

Talking about how it all started, she said, "I was sifting through the questions (received during the AMA session on Instagram) when I saw one that asked, 'Why aren't you following Chay Akkineni?' I was like, 'What?' So I went to his profile and saw that he was following only around 70 people, including me. I was a tiny bit flattered, so I followed him back."

The two soon started chatting with each other on Instagram, and Sobhita was especially impressed with all the sushi posts that Naga Chaitanya would put up. For those unversed, Chaitanya or Chay as he is lovingly referred to by his fans, co-owns a pan-Asian cloud kitchen. What started as a simple conversation soon progressed further, and their bond grew with time.

It was only in April 2022 that Chaitanya mustered the courage to take the next step. He flew to Mumbai to take Sobhita on a breakfast date.