Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, back in the day, used to be one of the most loved Bollywood couples in the Indian film industry. They had tied the knot in 2017 after having dated for years, but after four years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways, leaving their fans and followers in a state of shock. Samantha and Chaitanya, after their wedding had got matching couple tattoos, and recently, fans on Reddit took notice of the fact that the actress is in the process of getting her tattoo removed and were happy about it.

The actress took to her Instagram to post a carousel of pictures that shows all that is going on in her life. From the entire lot of snaps, the first picture showed Samantha enjoying a nice drink at a restaurant. It was this picture where her hand could be seen, and netizens pointed out that she was probably in the process of getting that matching tattoo removed. Only one part of the tattoo could be seen while the rest of it seemed to have been erased.

A Reddit discourse was started on this picture, and netizens opened up about how they felt about Samantha's decision. Samantha's fans were extremely happy with her call and expressed their happiness in the comment section of the Reddit post.

A comment on the post read, "Good riddance", while another wrote, "Good for her! Time to move on." A Reddit user wrote, "Good riddance NEVER get partner name tattooed guys.... You never know when the relationship will come to an end and it's a painful thing to remove the tattoo..." Another internet user reminded everyone why the tattoo was symbolic, the comment read, "The tattoo is the morse code of their wedding date."

Samantha and Chaitanya never revealed the reason for their divorce. However, Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate ceremony last year.