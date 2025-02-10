Bollywood is synonymous with not just love but also with friendship, while some last the test of time, others fade away very soon. Several actresses over the years have complained about how they are always portrayed to be against each other. However, many have gone on to prove that actresses can be friends too- even though it does seem unlikely, it really does happen. A proof of it is, of course, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Uorfi Javed's friendship. They have never shared screen space together but they surely do share a lovely bond.

When the news of their friendship first came to light, most people were shocked to learn how this could have happened. Uorfi is a television actor who has gone on to become a social media personality, while Samantha is a superstar film actor. Everyone was always interested in how their friendship must have transpired. Well, it started online on Instagram but was taken a notch higher recently.

Uorfi took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with her designer friend, Kresha Bajaj and Samantha- she called the two her "Fav girls." Samantha reshared the same story and wrote, " @urf7i Finally I meet you."

For those who are unaware, Samantha and Uorfi's friendship started on Instagram, and the former has always been extremely supportive of Uorfi. The 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' actress would share reels and pictures of Uorfi wearing her quirky outfits on her Instagram story. While the world criticised her, Samantha was always encouraging her and she has never missed a chance to give Uorfi a round of applause.

A while back when Samantha was doing an interview with Galatta India, a video message from Uorfi was played. From what Uorfi spoke in the video, one could sense that they share a nice bond even though they are poles apart as many on social media often point out.

Uorfi in the video said, "Hi Samantha, so I am your biggest fan over here. You know that I love you, and I love the fact that you are such a girl's girl, and I know we have never met, but Kresha keeps talking about you. She is your biggest cheerleader, so am I, and I am so glad to have even known you. You have supported me so much. You are one of the nicest people I have not met. I have not met you, but you're still the nicest people I've met."

Samantha is the talk of the town at the moment as her fans are expecting her to give love and life a second chance with director Raj Nidimoru, but the two have neither confirmed the news nor denied it. The actress was last seen in Raj and DK's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' also starring Varun Dhawan and is currently shooting for 'Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom' which too is being directed by the popular director duo. Uorfi was of course last seen in the OTT reality show 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar.'