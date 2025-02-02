The news of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce from Naga Chaitanya had left her fans and followers absolutely stunned, most denied believing that the news was even true. Over the past few years, the actress' admirers have been rooting for her to give her dating life a second chance. Recently, rumours of Samantha dating Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru started floating, based on speculation the two are getting serious about each other. Amidst dating rumours, the actor and the director were spotted together publicly and that has truly added fuel to the fire.

Samantha recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the World Pickleball League match. The actress is currently the owner of Chennai Super Champs. In many of the pictures she posted, Raj can be seen around her, and they seem to be having a good time together.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a carousel of pictures where the first picture was of her walking right beside Raj.

Samantha expressed her excitement of owning a team through her caption and actually crafted quite a lengthy one as part of which she mentioned, "My first venture into the world of sports — pickleball, of all things — has been so transformative! I came into it with a lifetime of hesitation, 'cos I had always avoided sports because I hate losing. But something about the qualities of athletes and the spirit of sportsmanship have always intrigued me. So when the opportunity came to own the @chennaisuperchamps, I dove right in. And I'm SO glad I did."

Another picture in the carousel featured Raj sitting beside Samantha while she loudly cheered for her team. However, the one picture that truly set the internet ablaze and almost confirmed the dating rumours was of her holding Raj's hand while she posed with her entire team. This made netizens wonder if this was Samantha's way of confirming the news that she was dating Raj.

Neither Raj nor Samantha have confirmed the news publicly yet and the dating speculation is based on rumours that have over time surfaced on the internet. Raj who is one-half of the popular filmmaker duo Raj & DK, collaborated with Samantha earlier for popular OTT shows like 'The Family Man 2' and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Samantha will soon be collaborating with the director duo yet again for 'Rakht Brahmand'.