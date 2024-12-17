Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala might have been married a fortnight ago but their wedding pictures and videos continue to make news. The two got married in a traditional ceremony amid close friends and family members. Now, a video of Sobhita Dhulipala decked up in her wedding wear and touching Naga Chaitanya's feet has grabbed attention.

What has further got everyone talking is Naga Chaitanya blessing her as she touches her feet. Let's take a look at how people on social media have reacted to the clip.

Many criticise the couple

"Are we living in 2024??" asked a user. "Finally, he got someone who will respect his ancestor wealth," another user took a dig. "He is not even stopping her, instead he thinks he is some God and acting like giving blessings," a furious social media user commented. "Soon he will divorce her for the third one," another social media user took a jibe at the couple.

"Samantha must be dying of laughter watching this," a person poked fun at the couple. "Fun drama it is. Talks about women feminisim and all and touches his feet," another person opined. "She is saying Thank you for leaving samantha and accepting me," read a comment.

"This is what he wanted a woman who will be below him and will obey his commands," one more comment read. However, there were many who urged everyone not to judge and let the couple have their moment.

Many praise the duo

"She is such a pretty bride. Nice to see traditions followed! It's their call," a fan argued. "Tradition, roots,and cultured.. wedding is all about respect and trust i like this wedding with so much classic rituals. God bless beautiful," another fan wrote.

"In Telugu culture " Patiye pratyaksha daivam" And they respect women as " Intiki Deepam illalu" So don't degrade if you people don't know about cultures," a social media user opined.