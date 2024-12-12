Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their first public appearance together last evening. The duo turned heads in their regal look at Anurag Kashyap's daughter's wedding. Aaliyah Kashyap got married to Shane Gregoire, and the reception party was attended by several celebrities. Sobhita, who has worked with the Gangs of Wasseypur director in Raman Raghav, came to bless the newlyweds with husband Naga Chaitanya.

The newlywed chemistry

While Sobhita oozed bridal glow, Naga couldn't stop gushing over his wife. The two came hand-in-hand, and Naga walked ahead to let Sobhita pose separately for the paparazzi. Sobhita couldn't stop blushing as Naga asked her to pose separately. The two seemed madly-in-love and paparazzi just couldn't get enough of them. Social media had a lot to say on their joint appearance after marriage.

"Made for each other until next divorce," a social media user commented.

"Samantha was better," another social media user wrote.

"Doesn't she feel guilty?" read one of the comments.

However, for every negative comment, there were many who jumped to defend the couple.

Many defend

"They do look cute together," wrote a user.

"Stop criticizing them, instead bless them and wish them well. Their destiny had written that they would get married, so what's their fault in all this? First, he got a divorce, and then they got married," another user commented.

"She seems shy around him onscreen she is very bold," read a comment.

"Both Samantha and Sobhita have individual personalities, both are good in their own way," a fan commented.

"Not fair to compare Samantha and Sobhita like this," one more person wrote.

"Don't compare Sam and shobitha, we don't know what was the back story that happened, without knowing anything we can't say anything and personally it's not a problem for any of us," another one of the comments read. Naga and Sobhita got married in a family wedding ceremony on December 4.