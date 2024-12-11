Sobhita Dhulipala married Naga Chaitanya on December 4, 2024. It's been less than seven days since she took nuptial vows with the Telegu superstar. However, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding was a topic of discussion on social media, the couple are dancing the ire of fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife.

Fans' hate and negative comments on Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya photos haven't stopped them from celebrating their big day, they have been dropping unseen moments and pictures from their pre and post-wedding festivities.

For the post-wedding cocktail party, Sobhita exuded elegance in Tarun Tahiliani's couture.

She wore a shimmery golden floor-length sequin gown featuring a sculpted halter neck,

The figure-hugging silhouette added the oomph factor. She opted for a bold neckline.

For jewellery, she went for a classic layer of stacked necklaces resting perfectly on the deep neckline. She opted for a drop earrings and a matching gold clutch for the do.

Tarun Tahiliani's official Instagram celebrated describing it as "ethereal gilded goddess energy.

However, netizens weren't happy with Sobhita's choice of outfit as the actor looked ethereal in a gold Kanjeevaram silk saree.

A user, "Family girl???Revealing body??"

Another said, "I don't want to say this but She has embodied Tara from Made in Heaven a little too much at this point."

Some even recalled when Nagarjuna was at an event called Sobhita Hot.

Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna during a promotional event from the 2018 film Goodachar called Sobhita Dhulipala 'hot'. At that time, he didn't know that in the coming years, she would be his daughter-in-law.

During a promotional event talking about Sobhita, Nagarjuna said, "Okay, Sobhita Dhulipala, she was so good. I mean, I should not say it like this, she was hot in the film. Without... I mean, there is something so attractive about her."

About Naga Chaitanya's personal life

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's dreamy wedding took place on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They first met on the sets of the romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and started dating soon. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and separated legally in the year 2021.