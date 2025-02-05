Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce had come as a shock to their fans and followers. For a very long time people were unable to comprehend the fact that one of the most loved couples in the Indian film industry was parting ways. However, post the divorce in 2021, Samantha always urged giving love a second chance since rumors of Chaitanya dating someone else surfaced on the internet soon after. Chay tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024, and it is only recently that Samantha spoke about how she felt about those who have been able to move on and moved on to new relationships.

In a recent interview with GQ India, Samantha stated that society perpetuates a myth linking a woman's success to her marital status. She is strongly inclined to dismiss this notion. Following her remark, she was questioned about her thoughts on individuals who have progressed in life and formed different relationships.

Samantha said, "I've been through too much in my life to dwell on that." When asked if she ever felt envious towards those who have had the ability in them to move on in life, the actress spoke about the very concept of envy and how she refuses to indulge in such emotions.

She mentioned, "Oh no. One quality that I completely dissociate myself from is envy. I refuse to let that be a part of my core. I think envy is the root of all evil. Everything else is fine, but there's no space for anything as unhealthy as envy."

While Samantha's ex-husband, popular actor Naga Chaitanya, tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024, there was no news of the actress dating anyone until recently. Reports surfaced on the internet that Samantha might be dating 'Family Man 2' director Raj Nidimoru, who is part of the famous director duo Raj & DK. The two were spotted during the World Pickleball League match, and both were there to cheer for Samantha's team, Chennai Super Champs. In one of the pictures that Samantha posted from the match day, she was seen holding the director's hand.