Power couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Ever since their traditional Telugu wedding, Sobhita has been sharing unseen candid pictures and videos from the ceremony on social media.

Before exchanging vows, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had been secretly dating. Since 2022, they managed to keep their relationship under wraps, and in August 2024, they surprised their fans and followers by announcing their engagement.

Naga Chaitanya was spotted at an event in Mumbai, the event was also attended by Aamir Khan. The actor spoke about his married life with Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga said life after marriage has been "great" and that they have managed to balance their personal and professional lives well.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Naga Chaitanya, who is busy promoting his film Thandel, opened up about his life with Sobhita. "Married life is great! I'm enjoying it. It's just been a couple of months. I think we both invest equally in work and away from work, so we have that work-life balance very much intact. I think that's one of the qualities we both connected on."

When asked about the similarities between him and his wife, besides both being actors, Naga replied, "You know, we are both from Andhra. She is from Vizag, and I love Vizag. Our roots are similar, though we are not from the same cities, and so culturally, there was a lot of connection. And, obviously, the love for cinema, the love for this art form. I think both of us are just so curious about life, which got us going. Many conversations sort of started around that for us. And we love travelling as well."

When asked about the possibility of working together, Naga Chaitanya expressed that while they are open to the idea, they are currently focused on their careers. He said, "I don't know. If a script comes along our way, for sure!"

Work Front

Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Chandoo Mondeti's Thandel, alongside Sai Pallavi.