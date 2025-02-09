Popular actor Naga Chaitanya and his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala have been grabbing headlines for their marital life. The couple tied the knot on December 4, 2024. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and they separated in 2021.

Chaitanya's marriage to Sobhita has been met with backlash and fan criticism. Sobhita has been labelled a "home-wrecker," while Naga is ridiculed on social media for not valuing Samantha. Even after two months of marriage, the couple continues to face criticism.

While appearing on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Naga Chaitanya spoke about his ex-wife, Samantha, and shared how Sobhita has been handling the negativity.

Naga also emphasized that his separation from Samantha was a mutual decision. He expressed a desire for privacy and urged both the media and the audience to respect their wishes.

He also highlighted that he comes from a "broken family" and, therefore, thinks carefully before making such significant decisions.

Naga Chaitanya on his divorce

Naga Chaitanya shared, "We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we made this decision, and we respect each other. We are moving on with our lives in our own way. What more explanation is needed? I don't understand. I'm hoping the audience and media will respect that. We have asked for privacy. Please respect us and give us space on this matter. But unfortunately, it became a headline, a topic for gossip—entertainment."

"I've moved on with so much grace. She has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy, and we have so much respect for each other. It's not like this only happens in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?" he added.

On Coming from a Broken Family

Naga Chaitanya shared, "It was for the betterment of everyone involved in the marriage. Whatever the decision was, it was made consciously, after much thought, and with a lot of respect for the other person. I'm saying this because it's a very sensitive topic for me. I come from a broken family. I am a child from a broken family, so I know what the experience is like. I would think a thousand times before ending a relationship because I know the repercussions. It was a mutual decision."

On Sobhita Dhulipala facing backlash

Naga Chaitanya mentioned that Sobhita has been unfairly blamed for his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

He said, "I feel very bad for her (Sobhita). She doesn't deserve this. She is not at fault in this matter. We met in a very organic and beautiful way. Just like a casual chat on Instagram, our friendship started. I feel very bad for her, but at the same time, I have to thank her so much. She is very understanding and patient. With so much maturity, she navigated through all of this. She is, in fact, a true hero for me in so many ways. Facing this is not easy."