Power couple of TV, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, are avid social media users. The couple often documents their personal and professional lives through their vlogs. Dipika is currently a part of Celebrity MasterChef.

On Friday, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a new vlog on his YouTube channel after almost a month. In the vlog, he spoke about his wife Dipika Kakar's performance in Celebrity MasterChef and mentioned that people have been praising her cooking skills. He also revealed that Dipika has injured her arm.

Did Dipika Kakkar leave her daughter from her first marriage and get married to Shohaib?

The vlog also featured a Q&A session where the couple answered several questions from their fans. During the session, they addressed a long-standing rumour claiming that Dipika had a daughter from her first marriage and she abandoned her.

Shoaib read out a fan's query that asked, "Does Dipika have a daughter from her first marriage? Why aren't you replying?"

Responding to the question, an angry Shoaib slammed netizens for spreading baseless rumors and attempting to tarnish Dipika's name for attention. Firmly denying the allegation, he said, "I'm making it very clear today—this news is fake. The motive of the person spreading this false information is unclear."

Shoaib further mentioned that similar rumours had surfaced when Dipika was expecting their son, Ruhaan, which had deeply affected her emotionally. "She was mentally disturbed. She was told so many things..." he said.

Dipika expressed gratitude for her husband Shoaib's unwavering support, stating that he helped her through the difficult time. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, she said, "Don't jump to conclusions. This is so wrong. You are making such a big accusation against a woman who is celebrating her first child, who has suffered a miscarriage, and who is now finally living her happy life with her baby."

Shoaib and Dipika

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar first met in 2011 while working on their show Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika was already married, but she went through a divorce in 2015. After that, she and Shoaib started dating and spent a few years together before getting married in 2018. In 2023, they welcomed their baby boy, Ruhaan.