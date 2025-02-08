'Apologise for not inviting well-wishers even if I wanted to': Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani gets married to Diva Shah; Nita, Mukesh Ambani skip

The wedding season is in full swing! Billionaire Gautam Adani's youngest son Jeet Adani got married at an extremely private function" in Ahmedabad on Friday.

On the same day, Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyay. The wedding was attended by Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, his parents, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, and several others. Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Ambani were also present at the celebration.

The wedding festivities were conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at the Adani township in Ahmedabad called Shantigram.

परमपिता परमेश्वर के आशीर्वाद से जीत और दिवा आज विवाह के पवित्र बंधन में बंध गए।



यह विवाह आज अहमदाबाद में प्रियजनों के बीच पारंपरिक रीति रिवाजों और शुभ मंगल भाव के साथ संपन्न हुआ।



यह एक छोटा और अत्यंत निजी समारोह था, इसलिए हम चाह कर भी सभी शुभचिंतकों को आमंत्रित नहीं कर सके,… pic.twitter.com/RKxpE5zUvs — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 7, 2025

Jeet Adani married Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah; pics

Taking to social media, Gautam Adani shared pictures from the wedding.

"With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet," the industrialist wrote in an X post.

A wedding video has been circulating on social media, in the wedding video, Gautam Adani got emotional seeing his son get married.

Netizens lauded Gautam Adani for keeping the wedding private and simple

A user wrote, "Respect for Gautam Adani's simplicity—no over-the-top spectacle, just a heartfelt, traditional celebration. Rare and admirable!"

Another user wrote, "So much better than the Ambani wedding. No overblown excess, just a beautiful heartfelt ceremony...from what it seems.."

Gautam Adani has also donated Rs 10,000 crore "that will be channelled into various social causes".

#WATCH | Adani Group chairman, Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani gets married to Diva in a private ceremony in Gujarat's Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/6E4hsbmizf — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

As per reports, Gautam Adani's donation will be going to massive infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development.

They added that these initiatives will focus on giving all sections of society access to a network of affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools and advanced global skill academies with assured employability.

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019, after attending the University of Pennsylvania - School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He currently spearheads the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs.