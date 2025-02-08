On Friday, February 7, 2025, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth tied the knot with his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya. Priyanka and Nick flew down from the US to attend the wedding festivities of Siddharth, several videos and pictures of Siddharth's wedding have surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, Priyanka Chopra walked her brother down the aisle while Neelam walked towards Siddharth. Nick was seen holding puja ki thali and performing marriage rituals.

Priyanka and Nick danced joyfully at baraat

Priyanka danced to Gallan Goodiyan at her brother's baraat. Nick was also seen grooving alongside Priyanka. The baraat was beautifully decorated with flowers.

Priyanka danced to Gallan Goodiyan at her brother's baraat. Apart from Priyanka and Nick's families, Mannara and her sister were also part of the wedding festivities. In fact, to everyone's surprise, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha also attended Siddharth's wedding.

There had been much speculation about why Parineeti Chopra was missing from her cousin Siddharth Chopra's wedding functions despite being in Mumbai. She was trolled for skipping the festivities, especially since Priyanka's in-laws, Denise and Kevin Jonas, along with her husband, Nick Jonas, flew in from the U.S. for the celebrations. However, on the day of the wedding, putting all rumors to rest, Parineeti and her husband, Raghav Chadha, were gracefully seen arriving at the wedding venue in their car. The couple waved at the paparazzi as well.

For the wedding, Parineeti opted for a cropped blouse with a plunging neckline and an ivory ghagra, while Raghav Chadha looked dapper in a cream-coloured sherwani paired with black sunglasses.

Netizens weren't impressed with Parineeti's awful outfit.

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a blue lehenga paired with diamond jewellery.

On Thursday evening, Priyanka and Nick enjoyed the sangeet ceremony, where Nick performed at Siddharth's sangeet. Priyanka was also seen guiding Neelam on how to pose for the paparazzi. She wore a blue lehenga, while Nick opted for a sherwani with matching pants.

Priyanka's in-laws, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr., also posed for the paparazzi. In fact, Priyanka's father-in-law greeted them warmly and even distributed sweets.