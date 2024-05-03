Sobhita Dhulipala is making news not just for her professional journey but even her personal life. The actress who has delivered some power packed projects in the last few years, has admitted to being in love. Dhulipala called love a "fuel" and herself a "sad clown". The Night Manager actress also added that love is the only thing that can be classified as a 'neccessity' and a 'luxury'.

Sobhita is in love

"I am always in love. Love is such a defining fuel. It's probably the only thing that's a necessity and a luxury," she said in an interview. Sobhita also added that the kind of roles she has done and her personality might make it seem like she has a tough exterior and is not all that emotional but in reality she is just the opposite.

Being a sad clown

"My physicality might make me seem like I'm a hard-a**. Strong. Cold. Independent. And the work that I've done probably supports that theory. But I'm actually quite the opposite. I'm just a sad clown. I find such joy in being less. I've just become a lot less needy," she said in an interview.

"I truly believe that the purest emotion in the world is devotion. Have I experienced that? I don't think I'm so devoid of ego that I can experience that but I believe there's so much beauty in being able to, I don't know, just dissolve into someone?" she further told GQ India.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya might have kept mum on their relationship but the two fondly talk about one another whenever asked. Their holiday pictures and social media PDA has left little to the imagination and netizens are waiting for an official confirmation from the two about their relationship.