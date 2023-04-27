Janhvi Kapoor was a sight to behold as she made a glamorous appearance at an awards night. The diva made heads turn in a gorgeous green body hugging hown with risqué cuts. She let her hair loose and minimal makeup further accentuated her to-die for looks.

However, many on social media weren't fully invested in Janhvi's look. Many thought she was trying too hard to stand out and many felt she looked uncomfortable. These are some of the comments her picture received on social media.

Social media reacts

"So unnatural," wrote one user. "Wanna be Kim Kardashian," wrote another user. "Ek aadmi kapda uthano ko chahiye...bullshit...aise kapde kyu pehenneka....(One person holding dress bullshit why wear such clothes)," commented a netizen. "She is definition of " Trying too hard " and then looks uncomfortable in her own skin," another netizen commented.

"Urfi ne pehna toh galat, Jhanhvi ne pehna tph WOW! Wah re bollywood? (Ufi wore then its wrong, Janhvi wore so its wow)," a social media user asked. "ye kabhi bhi decent kapde nhi phnti...(never wears anything decent)," another social media user commented. "No sanskaar," one more comment read.