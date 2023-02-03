Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista in every sense and follows a strict regime to maintain her figure in fit and healthy state. The 'Good Luck Jerry' actress often shares photos and videos of her workout sessions and on Thursday, February 2, was not an exception.

The 'Dhadak' actress took to her Instagram handle to share a compilation of a few videos from her workout session where she can be seen doing a different range of workouts, from stretching, and lifting dumbbells to leg exercises. While we felt the videos are inspiring for all her fans and followers, many on social media felt otherwise. The Kapoor girl was trolled for sharing the fitness videos on Thursday.

Janhvi Kapoor trolled for her acting

The 'Mili' star posted the video of her doing multiple stretching exercises in her gym outfit and captioned the post, tagging her fitness club Antigravity Club, "@antigravity_club mornings are the best kind of mornings". Soon after the video was shared, a certain section of the netizens started trolling her. One user said, "Bass face or acting mein achhi nahi hai..baki sab dikh raha hai chal raha hai (Only her face and acting is not good, rest everything is going good)," while another wrote, "Itni mehnat acting mai bi kari hoti (You should have given this much effort in your acting)." A third one joked, "Ab to celebrity gym trainer banna padega lagta hai... Kam paise milenge par bahut khush rhunga (Now I think I have to become a celebrity gym trainer...will get less money but will be happy)." Another user commented, "Plastic beauty".

On the work front

However, this is not the first time when Janhvi Kapoor has been trolled for her Instagram post. Last month, the actress had attended Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony and had shared a few images of her attire on social media. Though she looked ravishing, Janhvi Kapoor was trolled for her dressing sense.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the survival thriller 'Mili' that released last year in November. The film was a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language film titled 'Helen'. The actress will be next seen in 'Bawaal' along with Varun Dhawan. Apart from it, she also has 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in her kitty.