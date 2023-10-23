https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/786579/kaafi-mardana-lagti-hai-huma-qureshi-gets-trolled-lifting-actor-sharib-hashmi-trailer-launch.jpg IBTimes IN

Radhika Madan's journey from television to the film industry has been remarkable. The actress recently made her presence felt in the web series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo along with Dimple Kapadia. The actress recently attended the OTT Play fest and chose to go with an all-black outfit. The actress dazzled everyone with her shimmery off shoulder black gown. With sleek hairdo and dramatic eye makeup, Madan made quite an impression.

Instagram

Social media reactions

However, not everyone was amused with her appearance. "Has she been starving herself," a user asked. "Looks like an emaciated dwarf," another user commented. "Log kehte h slim ho jayo slim ho jayo bhai nhi hona slim hoker aiisa hi dhikhna h to ..tum ik natak m aati thi colors per bhut cute thi tab tum (people say to get slim but if slimming looks like this then definitely not, you looked cute when you were on colors)," a social media user opined.

"Nange to hai hi sath me bhooke bhi ho gye ye log .shame on these girls (they looked less clothed before, now they look starved as well)," another social media user commented. "Why does she look so stiff always?" read one of the comments. "Looks like liliput in gown," another one commented. Radhika Madan had faced immense backlash from celebrities and audience when she called films a better working environment than television.

Instagram

Radhika on why she prefers films over TV

"Shooting for a TV builds your endurance, whereas shooting for movies feels like a luxury. I require time to do a lot of prep and I need a certain amount of time for rest and recovery. So, I just prefer the other medium (films/OTT). That doesn't mean one is better than the other. I hope people respect my choice. If I am not judging anybody's opinion, I don't expect to be judged either," she had said in an interview.