Bollywood's latest release Angrezi Medium although had a poor start owing to coronovirus outbreak, it has been receiving rave reviews from celebs, trade analysts and the audience alike. Besides the talented Irrfan Khan, newbie Radhika Madan has proved with her brilliant performance that she is here to stay.

Although Radhika has acted in movies like Pataakha (2018) and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019), Angrezi Medium mark's her first big break.

Radhika's television career:

The gorgeous actress made her acting debut with hit television show Meri Ashiqui Tumse Hi, which aired in Colors TV. She played the lead role of Ishaani and her on-screen chemistry with Shakti Arora aka Ranveer was a massive hit among fans. The actress had also bagged awards including one in the category of Best Debut Female at Screen Awards.

Radhika's net worth:

According to a report in Republic World, the newbie' net worth is whopping one million dollar, approximately.

Radhika's family:

Daughter of businessman Sujit Madan and artist Neeru Madan, the 25-year-old hails from Delhi. She completed her schooling from Delhi Public School, New Delhi and graduated in B.Com from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi.

Radhika receives appreciation from Big B

Meanwhile, Radhika is on cloud nine as she received an appreciation note from none other than the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. For every star, getting the bouquet and an appreciation note from Big B is nothing less than an award.

Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017's comedy-drama Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madaan and Deepak Dobriyal, Angrezi Medium is a story that revolves around the strong bond between a father and his daughter and how a parent can go beyond his limit to help their child achieve his/her dreams.

The film, directed by Homi Adajania, released across India on Friday, March 13, barring Delhi, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, where theatres are closed till March 31. And now with the Government ordering theatres to shut down theatres with immediate effect, the movie's lifetime earning is likely to get severely affected.