Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently walked the ramp for Bombay Times Fashion Week. The two made heads turn in traditional wedding outfits. While Vicky wore an ivory sherwani, Ankita donned an exquisite red lehenga. The duo walked gazing into each other's eyes and looked adorable together. However, many felt there was no chemistry between the two despite being husband and wife.

Social media reactions

"Ankita looking like over acting," wrote a user. "Why she showing so much attitude which is not required," another user asked. "Vickey looking is good but Ankita not at par," a social media user commented. "Why is there so much of anger on her face and never any softness," another social media user said.

"Hair style looking clumsy," read a comment. "Even today she looks angry as always," another comment read. "They don't look happy with one another," read a comment. "Are they not comfortable together?" asked another person in the comments section. Both, Ankita and Vicky have been at the receiving end of a lot of hate and judgement ever since they came on Bigg Boss.

Their BB journey

From hurling accusation at one another to making mean and derogatory comments on one another, the two didn't mind washing their dirty linen on the show. So much so that at one point they both even spoke about divorce. However, Lokhande later said that it was all said in the heat-of-the-moment.

"We got married after being friends for years. We just say things (in jest), and it was taken seriously. I'm not sensible, and I need to be more sensible and be aware of what I speak when I'm in front of the camera. I'm still learning. If our relationship was not that strong, then maybe we may not even fight," the Pavitra Rishta actress had said after coming out of the BB house.