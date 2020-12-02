Right after Krushna Abhishek cleared the air about Bharti not been asked to leave Kapil Sharma Show and she is very much a part of the show, netizens began trolling Bharti and hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa for their arrest in the drug-related probe by the NCB.

Commenting on a photo shared by Haarsh, featuring him with his wife, many people demanded that she should be dropped from the comedy show, failing which the show should be boycotted. Haarsh shared three photos of them, and had written, "When we are together nothing else matters." The photos got some love from their fans and friends but most called them out on their arrest.

Bharti and Haarsh were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the charge of possession of marijuana. The NCB had allegedly seized 86.5 gm of cannabis during a search at their suburban Andheri house and his Versova production house. They were later granted bail.

Haarsh replied to a person who said that he and Bharti should be boycotted. "So jao uncle," he wrote. Another person called them drug addicts and said that the Kapil Sharma Show should be boycotted. "First put your photo as the display picture. If you think your photo is worth showing," Haarsh wrote.

Out of the many TV celebrities, Krushna Abhishek was one who came in support of Bharti Singh, he said, "I haven't heard of any such discussion or development from the channel's end. No such decision has been taken by the channel. Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti. She should get back to work. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (whatever has happened, has happened). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support," he had told The Times of India in an interview.