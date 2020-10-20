Amidst these grim times, The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the most entertaining shows on Indian television. A few weeks ago, TKSS had witnessed the reunion of the team of iconic show Mahabharat, and senior actors like Puneet Issar, Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan etc... had graced the show. While Mukesh Khanna gave this reunion a miss, the Shaktiman actor took to Instagram and called the Kapil Sharma Show vulgar and stated that the show is full of vulgarity and double-meaning content. And, therefore, he will never make a guest appearance on the popular comedy show.

Kapil Sharma has reacted to Mukesh Khanna's comment.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Kapil Sharma said that he and his team work very hard to entertain people, especially during these pandemic times. Kapil Sharma added that he would focus on the good and not the bad, and continue making people laugh.

My team and I are working hard to make people smile during this crucial stage of the pandemic. When the whole world is going through a tough time, it is important to bring a smile to people's faces. It depends on each ki aapko kis baat main khushi dhoondhni hai, aur kis baat main kami. I have chosen happiness and prefer to focus on my work and continue to keep doing that in the future.

What was the whole feud between Mukesh Khanna and The Kapil Sharma Show?

The timeline as follows:

Talking about the whole controversy, it started with Mukesh's reaction via his Instagram page. He wrote, "This question has become viral, why Bhishma Pitamah was not there in the Mahabharata show? Some say he had not been invited. Somebody says he refused it himself. Mahabharata is indeed incomplete without Bhishma. There is indeed no question of not inviting. It is also true that I was the one to reject the invitation."

The show is vulgar

"The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I don't think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women's clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs (sic)," he added.

Called out 'sister' Archana Puran Singh

Mukesh Khanna also took a dig at Archana Puran Singh, the special guest on the show, and said, "They place someone on the throne in the centre. Their job is to laugh, even if the laughter is not real. They get money for it. Before this, brother Siddhu used to sit for this work. Now, sister, Archana does it. And what is their job? To laugh (sic)."

Mukesh Khanna didn't like the way Kapil Sharma jokes with Arun Govil

Mukesh Khanna also brought in the Ramayan episode that had aired a few weeks ago and said, "I will give an example. You will understand how poor the level of comedy is in this show. All of you must have seen the Ramayan show before this one. Kapil asked Arun Govil: 'You are taking a bath at the beach and someone from the crowd screams, 'Hey look, Ram Ji also wears VIP underwear! What will you say?'" he said. Mukesh said that had Kapil asked him something like this, and he would have shut him up. I just saw the promo. Arun Govil, who walks around with the image of Shri Ram Ji, just smiled. How can you ask such a lousy question to someone whom the world has seen as Lord Ram! Do not know what Arun said in response. I would have shut up Kapil. That is why I did not go. (sic)."

Last but not least

Mukesh Khanna VS Gajendra Chauhan

Mukesh Khanna's Mahabharat co-star Gajendra Chauhan defended The Kapil Sharma Show and told India Today, "Mister Bheeshma Pitamaha, you have not done a PhD in Mahabharata that you would have all the knowledge. You commented on Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharata and called it out with bad names. You even pointed fingers at Sonakshi Sinha's knowledge. And now you are trying to take The Kapil Sharma show's support to come in the limelight. This is visible to everyone."

Mukesh Khanna then hit back and calling Chauhan "Kalyug ke Adharmraj",

Mukesh Khanna told Gajendra Chauhan" "Kalyug ke dharmraj ka naam adharmraj kar dena chahiye. Dwapar ke dharmraj satya bolte the, dharm ka saath dete the. Aaj ka dharmraj betuki, bina tark-sangat baatein kehta hai. Apne amarthan me bematla kahawatein sunata hai. Filmi dialogue bolta hai 'jo sheeshe ke ghar pe rehte hain unhein dusron pe pathar nahi fenkna chahiye'

This translates as" The Dharmraj of Kalyug should be renamed as Adharmraj. The Dharmraj of Dwapar Yug used to speak the truth and support Dharma, but today's Dharmraj says irrational things and uses meaningless phrases to support himself. Says filmy dialogues like 'those who live in glasses house should not attack others."

