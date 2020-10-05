The Kapil Sharma show is touted to be one of the most entertaining shows on Indian television for various reasons. Not only is it hit amongst the masses, but several celebrities also come on the show to promote their films and series.

Kapil Sharma's comic timing is unmatchable every character in the show has a role to be from Ali Asgar to Sumona Chakravarti to Krushna Abhishek. But as they say, 'You cannot please everyone.'

It seems that some very senior actors dislike Kapil Sharma's jokes.

Here's what happened

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna known for his pivotal role as Bhishma in Mahabharata isn't fond of Kapil Sharma Show, and his angst is quite evident from the lengthy post that he has put upon his social media account.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Mukesh revealed why he didn't join the recent Mahabharat cast reunion on the comedy show and wrote down all the complaints he had against the show.

Mukesh Khanna's length post in Hindi:

ये प्रश्न वाइरल हो चुका है की महाभारत शो में भीष्म पितामह क्यों नहीं ? कोई कहता है उनको इन्वाइट नहीं किया गया। कोई कहता है उन्होंने ख़ुद मना किया। ये सच है कि महाभारत भीष्म के बिना अधूरी है। ये सच है कि इन्वाइट ना करने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता।ये भी सच है की मैंने ख़ुद मनाकर दिया था।

अब ये भी सच है कि लोग मुझसे पूछेंगे कि कपिल शर्मा जैसे बड़े शो को कोई मना कैसे कर सकता है। बड़े से बड़ा ऐक्टर जाता है।जाते होंगे लेकिन मुकेश खन्ना नहीं जाएगा ! यही प्रश्न गूफ़ी ने मुझसे पूछा कि रामायण के बाद वो लोग हमें इन्वाइट करने वाले हैं। मैंने कहा तुम सब जाओ मैं नहीं जाऊँगा।कारण ये कि भले ही कपिल शो पूरे देश में पॉप्युलर है।परंतु मुझे इससे ज़्यादा वाहियात शो कोई नहीं लगता। फूहड़ता से भरा हुआ, डबल मीनिंग जुमलों से भरपूर, अश्लीलता की ओर हर पल मुड़ता हुआ ये शो है। जिसमें मर्द औरतों के कपड़े पहनता है।घटिया हरकतें करता है और लोग पेट पकड़ कर हँसते हैं।

इस शो में लोग क्यों हैं हैं करके हँसते हैं मुझे आज तक समझ नहीं आया।एक बंदे को सेंटर में सिंहासन पर बिठा कर रखते हैं। उसका काम है हँसना।हँसी ना भी आए तो भी हँसना।इसके उन्हें पैसे मिलते हैं।पहले इस काम के लिए सिद्ध भाई बैठते थे।अब अर्चना बहन बैठती है। काम? सिर्फ़ हा हा हा करना !!!

एक उदाहरण दूँगा। आप समझ जाएँगे कि कोमेडी का स्तर कितना घटिया है इस शो में। आप सबने देखा होगा।इसके पहले का रामायण शो।कपिल अरुण गोविल को पूछता है। आप बीच पर नहा रहे हों। भीड़ में से एक बंदाँ चिल्ला कर बोलता है.. अरे देखो देखो राम जी भी VIP underwear पहनते हैं ! आप क्या कहेंगे ?

मैंने सिर्फ़ प्रोमो देखा। उसमें अरुण गोविल जो श्री राम जी की इमिज लेकर घूमते है, सिर्फ़ मुस्कुरा दिए।जिसको दुनिया राम के रूप में देखती है उससे आप ये घटिया प्रश्न पूछ कैसे सकते हैं ! नहीं मालूम अरुण ने जवाब में क्या कहा।मैं होता तो कपिल का मुँह बंद करा देता।इसी लिए मैं नहीं गया।

Breakdown of what Mukesh Khanna actually meant

Mukesh Khanna turned down Kapil Sharma's request to be a guest on his show

When the team approached Mukesh Khanna to be the guest on their esteemed show, Mukesh Khanna declined, and the reason will shock you. "Now it is also true that people will ask me how can anyone refuse a big show like Kapil Sharma. The biggest actors go there. They might go, but Mukesh Khanna will not go! Gufi (Paintal) asked me the same question that those people are going to invite us after the Ramayana. I said, all of you go, I will not go. I was the one to refuse,"

'The show is cheap, and vulgar' cites Mukesh Khanna

"The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is famous all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women's clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomach."

Mukesh takes a jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh

"I do not understand laugh so much with this show. They place a fellow on the throne in the centre. His job is to laugh. Even if the laughter is not genuine, it gives him money. Before this, brother Siddhu used to sit for this work. Now, sister, Archana does it. And what is their job? Just to laugh??"

A joke cracked by host Kapil Sharma on Arun Govil's expense added fuel to the fire

"I will give an example. You will understand how poor the level of comedy is in this show. All of you must have seen the Ramayan show before this one. Kapil asks Arun Govil: 'You are taking a bath at the beach and someone from the crowd screams, 'Hey look, Ram Ji also wears VIP underwear! What will you say?'" he said. Mukesh said that had Kapil asked him something like this; he would have 'shut him up. I just saw the promo. Arun Govil, who walks around with the image of Shri Ram Ji, just smiled. How can you ask such a lousy question to someone whom the world has seen as Lord Ram! Do not know what Arun said in response. I would have shut up Kapil. That is why I did not go."

No reply from Kapil Sharma

While there has been no clarification or reply from Kapil Sharma or anyone from the show.

Gajendra Chauhan has now hit back at his yesteryear's colleague

Gajendra Chauhan has now hit back at his yesteryear's colleague. Chauhan stated, "It is wrong to call the show rubbish and clumsy. I think Mukesh Khanna is now feeling that the grapes are sour because he could not eat it. Millions of people watch this show and he calls it rubbish."

His co-stars who did join the episode included Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Pradeep Kumar, Gajendra Chauhan, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan. The show's cast interacted with the guests and shared stories from the show's shoot in the 1990s.

Well to each its own, that's all we can say.