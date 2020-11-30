Last week, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested comedian Bharti and Haarsh on the charge of possessing ganja( Cannabis).

As per various media reports, the NCB had allegedly seized 86.50 gm of Marijuana. During a search at their suburban Andheri house and his Versova production house. However, a few days later they were released on bail.

Is comedienne Bharti Singh removed from The Kapil Sharma Show post the drugs row? Scroll down to read the truth

But it seems trouble for Bharti doesn't seem to end here. Several reports claim that Bharti has been dropped out from The Kapil Sharma Show.

The report further mentions that the channel has decided to remove the comedienne from the ongoing show which is currently hosted by Kapil Sharma. While there been no official announcement about the same.

Bharti's close friends and colleagues Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda refute reports, stand by the comedienne.

In an interview with Times Of India, Krushna said:

I think Bharti was unwell. She herself didn't want to shoot or else she would have come. Bilkul aisa nahi hai (Not at all). I haven't heard of any such discussion or development from the channel's end. No such decision has been taken by the channel. Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti. She should get back to work. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (Whatever has happened, has happened). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support.

Krushna lambasts Raju Srivastava

He said he is proud to call Bharti her sister who has stood by him through his life. He also said the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show is upset at comedian Raju Srivastava for the way he spoke about Bharti after her arrest."

Raju Srivastava ne toh bohot hi bakwaas kee hai. What he said was shocking. Usne lifetime ke liye relationship kharaab kar liya hai sabke saath. Poori team hamaari naraaz hai usse for the comment he made (Team 'TKSS' is very upset with him).

For the unversed, comedian Raju Srivastava expressed his anger towards Bharti in an interview that took place soon after her arrest.

Supporting Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda said: