Arti Singh is all set to get married to beau Dipak Chauhan on April 25 in Mumbai. The Maayka actress had her sangeet ceremony last night. And the who's who of the Bigg Boss family attended in their traditional best. Arti Singh's family including brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah were also present at the do.

Reactions

Arti was seen enjoying every moment of her sangeet night. From cuddling her fiancé, brushing his hair to giving him a kiss; Arti looked madly-in-love. However, many on social media were quick to call her 'desperate' for attention and even labelled her as 'overacting'. "Acting like she is the first woman going to marry," wrote a user. "50 rs cut for overacting," another user wrote.

"Why are you pampering him so much and making him conscious?" asked a social media user. "She has always been desperate to marry," another social media user commented. "Her overacting is still not over," a comment read. "Why can't she remain calm always overacting," another comment read. "She is just too much," read one more of the comments.

Arranged marriage

Arti and Dipak were set up by their parents for an arranged marriage. The duo took their time to ease into it and with time fell-in-love. Arti also revealed that she is happy to have found relationship and marriage now with Dipak and not earlier with someone else as good things happen at the right time. "There are usually inhibitions when meeting someone in an arranged marriage setup. However, I didn't feel any when I met Dipak. Along the way, we have developed a strong friendship. He brings a calming influence into my life and serves as a grounding force," she said in an interview.