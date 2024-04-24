It's band, baaja, baarat time for television actress and Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh. The actor is all set to marry her fiance Dipak Chauhan on April 25. The couple are enjoying their pre-wedding festivities which kicked started last week Friday. From mehendi, sangeet, haldi, and bridal showers among others.

Arti along with Kashmera and Krushna have been sharing pictures and videos from pre-wedding celebrations earlier this week. On Tuesday night, Arti and Dipak hosted a sangeet ceremony in the presence of friends and family. Who's Who from the television industry added a traditional touch to the glam.

Rashami Desai lights up Arti Singh's Sangeet ceremony

For the night, bride-to-be Arti Singh was seen wearing a stunning green lehenga while her fiancé wore a beige printed kurta. In one photo, Arti was seen holding Dipak close and fixing his hair, lovingly and kissing her. Another photo featured Dipak and Arti posing with their family. Arti's brother, Krushna Abhishek also joined the couple for a happy picture.

From Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rashami Desai, Yuvika Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Singh Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Shefali Jariwala with her husband Parag among others.

However, it was Rashami Desai's outfit that didn't impress netizens.

Rashami wore a tight-fitted bralette pink blouse and lehenga and paired it with a dupatta.

They body-shamed her for wearing an unconformable outfit at the ceremony.

A user mentioned, "Bursting out of her outfit.."

Another wrote, "No offence on anyone's weight but why wear uncomfortable clothes when you can even hook the garment and walk uncomfortably."

Arti Singh in Bigg Boss 13

Arti Singh was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Her bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla was quite loved. She also shared a great camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz. She was one of the Top 5 contestants of the show.