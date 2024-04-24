Don franchise is one of the most loved films in Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan set a benchmark by playing Don. In fact, for over two decades, no other actor could play the role of Don as enticingly as Big B did until SRK stepped in as Don and set a higher benchmark.

In the 90's, SRK reprised the role of Don. Farhan Akhtar helmed both Don 1 and Don 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The iconic Don franchise directed by Farhan Akhtar is all set to make a grand return and Ranveer Singh has been officially crowned as the new Don in the highly anticipated Don 3.

Ever since it was announced that SRK won't be reprising the role of Don, fans have been writing lengthy notes on social media that there is no Don without SRK. They even pleaded Farhan Akhtar to include SRK's cameo in Don 3, but none of these materialised. There is good news for fans: SRK will be playing Don, but not in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

Shah Rukh Khan to play Don again, but not for Farhan Akhtar's next

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the actor will play a don in his next film, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut.

As per a source quoted in Pinkvilla, "Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware of their urge to see him in shades of grey. King is his passion project and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool full attitude and swag character with shades of grey for SRK in King."

"While the character designing is already done, Siddharth Anand is presently working on the action blocks with international stunt teams. Sujoy, on the other hand, is getting the dialogue draft ready, whereas SRK is overseeing the creative process and training with Suhana on some new-age action sequences," the source added.

While Siddharth Anand focuses on choreographing adrenaline-pumping action sequences with international stunt teams, Sujoy Ghosh will be indulging in an intense dialogue draft.

On the other hand, SRK is deeply engaged in the creative process and is even learning alongside Suhana will be seen performing high-octane action scenes.

Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani are the protagonists of Don 3.

Reportedly, the film is scheduled to be released in the second half of 2025.