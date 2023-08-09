Don is one of the most popular and loved films of all time, Amitabh Bachchan set a benchmark by playing Don in fact for over two decades no other actor could play the role of Don as enticingly as Big B did until SRK stepped in as Don and set a higher benchmark.

In the 90's, SRK reprised the role of Don. Both Don 1 and Don 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan were helmed by Farhan Akhtar, from songs to the screenplay to the narrative fans loved SRK as Don. And now the makers have decided to bring back the famous Don but with a twist.

Meet the new Don: Ranveer Singh

The iconic Don franchise directed by Farhan Akhtar is all set to make a grand return and Ranveer Singh has been officially crowned as the new Don in the highly anticipated Don 3.

On Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar shared a glimpse of Don 3 featuring Ranveer Singh.

The teaser opens in an apartment against a breathtaking skyline of a city, with Ranveer Singh says, "Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko..." (The lion is sleeping, when will he wake up, is what everyone's want to know. Tell them that the lion has woken up and will roar soon) in the background.

He looks suave and smart wearing black shades, smokes a cigarette and wields a revolver in typical Don style., from smoking a cigarette to pointing a gun, Ranveer's swag and aura are perfect as Don.

The teaser ends with Ranveer Singh saying the iconic line, "Main hoon Don." (I am Don).

Well, the 1 minutes 57 seconds teaser also has powerful dialogues and the most iconic one wherein Ranveer Singh says, "11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe par pakad paya hai mujhko kaun, main hun Don." This particular dialogue is pure nostalgia.

Fans react

Netizens flocked to social media and shared their review on social media upon seeing Ranveer's look as Don.

Fans loved Ranveer Singh in the teaser. While a section of netizens missed SRK's presence and said that SRK would be apt and Ranveer's voice doesn't do justice to Don's powerful dialogues.

On Tuesday, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to social media and announced that Don 3 is very much happening but SRK won't be part of the franchise.

Farhan has shared a note stating that the new Don is underway.

The statement read, "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and brought to life by Mr Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brilliantly portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan in his own charming way, from Don's sardonic wit to his cool yet menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied the persona. As a writer and director, I had a fantastic time creating not one but two 'Don' films with Shah Rukh, and both experiences remain very close to my heart."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.