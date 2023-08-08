Don is one of the most loved films starring Shah Rukh Khan. After the two successful franchises, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third instalment, and it seems like the wait is over as the makers have decided to reboot the franchise.

It has been reported that Farhan Akhtar has roped in Ranveer Singh as the new Don.

Don 3: Farhan Akhtar announces next part of action-thriller

Farhan Akhtar took to his social media handle and on Tuesday, August 8, he dropped a clip announcing Don 3. The 37-second clip shows the number 3 illuminated in red light with the words "A New Era Begins" written below.

The casting of the film has not been announced. Reports also suggest that the teaser of the action thriller will be attached to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

"No SRK, No Don" trends on social media

Fans flocked to the comments section under Farhan's post and expressed excitement for the film. They also demanded to see Ranveer's first look from the film.

In my opinion #ShahRukhKhan shouldn’t have let go #Don Franchise, with Big Scale & current Phase #SRK is enjoying- #Don3 would have gone #Pathaan’s way at the global box office. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 8, 2023

One fan said, "It's been a long! @faroutakhtar since you took a director's seat! Hoping for a thrill-a-minute ride and sophistication in the storytelling."

Ranveer Singh has to be born 100 Times to match SRK's Swag as Don ?#Don3 pic.twitter.com/H0dn34hFvI — RB (@iRbHUNTER) August 8, 2023

While another person said, "Insane! Can't wait."

A fan wrote, "Maybe..the BADASS comeback of Bollywood."

A section of netizens was of the view that Shah Rukh Khan is irreplaceable and no one can reprise the role of Don apart from Shah Rukh Khan.

forever greatest role of action in indian cinema King Khan #SRK in #Don , audience won't accept anyone expect King Khan in #Don3 guarenteed pic.twitter.com/AEOe5EC1ad — Harminder ??? (@Harmindarboxoff) August 8, 2023

While one of them wrote, "Can't imagine Don without SRK."

Another added, "No Ranveer Singh, only Shah Rukh Khan".

Ranveer can't match the class of @iamsrk even in his 100 birth.



Don is nothing without #ShahRukhKhan #Don3 pic.twitter.com/QuVGkOtGD2 — Vikas ⚡ (@thunderxstorm07) August 8, 2023

A fan said, "I hope everything goes well with the upcoming Don movie. Although it's disappointing that SRK won't be involved, I still want the franchise to succeed. Here's to making the best Don movie yet".

The film's teaser is expected to be dropped this week in which Ranveer Singh will be officially introduced as the new Don.