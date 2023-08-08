Independence Day will see the release of two films releasing on August 11, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. As per reports, the film, OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, was reportedly stuck with the censor board for over two

However, a few days the Central Board of Film Certification cleared 'Oh My God 2' (OMG 2) with "a few modifications" following which the movie will release on its scheduled date of August 11 with an 'A' certificate,

The trailer was unveiled three days after the film got its censor certificate after a lot of back and forth because of the sensitive subject the film deals with. It was said to be believed that Akshay Kumar played the role of Lord Shiva in the movie who comes down to Earth to help his devotee.

This is similar to its prequel where Akshay Kumar as Lord Krishna comes to the aid of atheist Kanjilala (Paresh Rawal). But with the trailer, the makers have made it clear that Akshay Kumar is not the Lord himself but his messenger.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC has demanded as many as 27 cuts in OMG 2 and 10 cuts in Gadar 2 while granting the Independence releases a censor certificate.

Modifications and changes in OMG 2:

The major change in the film is Akshay Kumar will no longer essay Lord Shiva in the film and will be seen as the Messenger of God. To portray the same, the makers have added an animated scene which plays at the start of the trailer as well.

The visuals of frontal nudity were removed and replaced with suitable visuals of Naga Sadhus.

A dialogue of an announcement being made at a temple referring to women that said 'Mahilayein nahin dekh sakti' (Women can't see) has been replaced by 'O lal shirt waale bhaiya, baba ka dhyan karte rahe'. (The red shirt person, pray to Lord).

The dialogue 'Wahan madira chade hai' (there is alcohol) has been modified and the references to alcohol were taken down. A dialogue pertaining to the High Court was removed as it was deemed vulgar and defamatory.

A poster of Mood X condom from a billboard was removed. Visuals and dialogues have been modified in a scene where Kanti (Pankaj Tripathi) questions a sex worker about unnatural sex. Similarly, a character talking about masturbation was also suitably modified, both visuals and dialogues. Then in a dialogue about masturbation, 'Haram' was replaced with 'Paap'.

The word 'rat' was removed from the label of the bottle containing rat poison.

In an important dialogue, references to Shivling, Shri Bhagavad Gita, Upanishad, Atharvaved, Draupadi, Pandav, Krishna, Gopiyan and Raasleela were removed.

Not just dialogues, the film, which was originally based in Ujjain, is now set in a fictional place. The CBFC also asked the makers to remove all visuals, verbal references etc to certain people in positions of authority like Mahant.

The makers were asked to submit documentary evidence for the facts and stats mentioned in the film with regard to the sexual acts.

Changes and modifications in Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film 'Gadar 2' was granted a U/A certificate, but the board demanded 10 cuts from the makers. Here are some of the changes demanded by the board:

The scene of the rioters chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' have been removed. The 'Shiv Tandav' shlokas were replaced with the song line 'Akhand hai...who sang hai'.

The word 'Bastard' has been replaced with 'Idiot'.

The designation of Defence Minister was incorrectly depicted. It was rectified to 'Raksha Mantri' as per the orders of CBFC. Then the word 'Tirange' was changed to 'Jhande' and the 'Har Jhande Ko...' dialogue was suitably modified.

A dialogue 'Dono ek hi toh hai. Baba Nanak ne bhi yahin kaha hai' (Baba Nanank has said the same) was replaced with 'Ek noor te sab jag upaje. Baba Nanak ne bhi yehi kaha hai' with references to the holy Quran and Bhagavad Gita.

The makers were asked to submit documentary evidence for all the stats and references made about the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Also, the makers submitted translations for the shlokas and mantras used in the film.

The advance bookings for both Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 are open now and cinephiles have flocked to theatres.