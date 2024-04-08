Arti Singh has finally announced her wedding date. The former Bigg Boss contestant confirmed the news of her wedding, on her birthday recently. Arti also gave us a good look at the man she is going to marry, the identity that has been kept hidden so far. Arti's husband-to-be is Dipak Chauhan, a businessman based in Navi Mumbai. Arti shared a cute video montage with Dipak and announced her wedding date to be April 25.

Arti announces marriage

"Dipak ki Arti. Countdown begins. 20 days to go to our forever," she wrote along with the video. The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant revealed that it was an arranged marriage. She mentioned that both of them took their time in meeting, understanding and assessing one another before committing to marriage.

"We didn't move forward until both our families approved of our union. On January 1, Dipak proposed marriage to me with a ring at my guruji's temple in Delhi and I said yes. I consider that moment as my engagement," she told ETimes. Arti also revealed that she is happy to have found relationship and marriage now with Dipak and not earlier with someone else as good things happen at the right time.

Purely arranged marriage

"There are usually inhibitions when meeting someone in an arranged marriage setup. However, I didn't feel any when I met Dipak. Along the way, we have developed a strong friendship. He brings a calming influence into my life and serves as a grounding force," she concluded.

Krushna Abhishek's sister, Arti, also revealed that she has become quite comfortable with Dipak's family, that includes his father and two sisters. She quipped that she can be herself in front of him and the other family members and that is the biggest asset for her.