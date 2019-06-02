Actress Sneha Ullal, who bears a striking resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was hospitalised on May 31 after she complained of high fever.

Informing her fans about her health condition, Sneha shared a couple of her photos on Instagram lying on the hospital bed saying that it was the first time in her life that she got hospitalised. The doctors have advised her to take rest as much as possible.

"So I was hospitalised for the first time in my life. I had a very high fever that wasn't dying down despite multiple treatments. It was scary. BUT. After a while of terrible health, I'm finally a li'l better. I have been asked to rest it out as much as possible. So thats going to be boring. But i have my Netflix and a bunch of very caring #foreverkindofpeople with me to keep me going. Cant wait to get back to work. I wish you all good health," Sneha wrote on Instagram.

Sneha is one of the proteges of Salman Khan, who launched her in Lucky: No Time for Love which released in 2005. Her innocent and cute looks wooed many and she was praised for her performance in the film.

The actress has stayed away from the Hindi film industry for quite a while now. But the 29-year-old recently made a comeback with a music video "Ishq Waali Baarish" which was produced by Arshiya Khan and Mohd Javed.

She is quite active on social media, and keeps her fans updated with her recent photographs.