Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is also the official spokesperson of the actress, is in no mood to end the fight with Alia Bhatt. While Alia chose to remain tight-lipped on Kangana's scathing remarks, Rangoli yet again attacked her and her family on Twitter.

Kangana and Rangoli have been making derogatory comments and allegations on Alia and her family. But the Raazi actress has been responding to such comments with respect and showing no sign of aggressiveness.

Even in response to Rangoli's allegation of Mahesh Bhatt throwing "chappal" at Kangana during her initial days in the industry, Alia chose to dodge the controversy without making any provocative remark. "If I am like this, then my family is ten times more mature and stronger than I am. I don't want to get into this. I want to be happy, positive, work hard and be a better version of myself every day," Alia told a reporter when the latter praised her "maturity" and sought her response to the criticisms made on her family.

Nonetheless, Rangoli yet again targeted Alia by accusing her of "behaving like a sheep" and using back-hand PR mechanism in reality.

In a series of tweets, Kangana's sister slammed Alia by accusing her of "snatching" others' work and "playing games".

"I really hope you go quiet darling, you and papa Jo have milked enough backhand PR from this, please take a seat now," she said in the first tweet.

Continuing the salvo, she then tweeted, "People arnt stupid, they see who stands alone and where is gang of movie mafia, in this time and age honesty and transparency is most valued so keep your medieval age ' Main chup rahoongi' sob story to yourself, no need to make this viral every day."

"Snatching others work and opportunities everyday, begging and pleading makers to cast, playing games and using connections to grab films doing back hand PR , as if people are idiots not to see through this," Rangoli said in the last tweet.

Well, Kangana and Rangoli are certainly in no mood to end this war so easily. It will be interesting to see if Alia still remains calm in her responses or otherwise.