After Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan criticised Kangana Ranaut for attacking the actress, Rangoli Chandel accused Mahesh Bhatt of throwing 'chappal' at the Queen actress during her initial days in the industry. Soni has now responded to the allegation.

While Kangana has been making derogatory comments on Alia, Soni had taken to Twitter questioning the Manikarnika actress' agenda behind attacking the family.

"Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break ... she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What's hers ... ?," Soni had tweeted that was later deleted.

In response to this, Kangana's sister Rangoli had replied to Soni saying that Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, and accused him of throwing "chappal" at her during the preview of Woh Lamhe.

When Soni was asked to comment on this, the veteran actress dodged the question saying, "I do not wish to be drawn into this madness", according to Pinkvilla.

"Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house. Please note that he doesn't own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called 'Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office. But later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn't allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night, and she was just 19 years old," Rangoli had said in a series of tweets.

It all began after Kangana targeted Alia and a few other stars for not talking about national issues. She went on to call the Raazi actress Karan Johar's "puppet", and even belittled her performance in Gully Boy. However, Alia has been responding to her unpleasant remarks with a lot of respect and calmness.