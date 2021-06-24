Smriti Irani's latest selfie has gone viral on social media. Smriti uploaded a picture after a long time and fans couldn't believe their eyes. Irani seems to have lost oodles of weight and reminds us of her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' days. Even though Smriti didn't share her full face video, whatever little she shared, has taken the internet by storm.

Smriti shared the selfie and said "Been a while". Smriti's jaw-dropping weight loss has left fans and industry people in awe. Ekta Kapoor wrote "Thinnnnnn" on her selfie. And fans have just thronged her Instagram feed to take a good look at her transformation and congratulate her for it. Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani worked together in the popular sitcom that made Smriti a household name.

On Smriti Irani's birthday, Ekta had dropped a massive hint about her weight loss journey. "Happie bday buddy ! There is no one. Like you! A super mom... wife... friend...human and a leader extraordinaire! Today get off your diet pls! You have lost a lot of weight and I'm jealous! Happie bdayyy," she wrote. And now, we are all witnessing Smriti's massive transformation through her latest selfie.

Fans and followers of the actress-turned-politician are going gaga over her latest selfie. "Tulsi is back," wrote a netizen; while another said, "where were you hiding this beautiful face all this while?". "Pl share secret of weight loss will be motivating for so many of us struggling," said one; while another opined, "This must have taken you months".

Smriti Irani became an instant star with the portrayal of 'Tulsi Virani' in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thhi opposite Amar Upadhyay. She was also one of the Miss India contestants in 1998. Smriti Irani is now handling the Ministry of Textiles.