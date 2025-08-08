Smriti Irani's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thhi' reboot has topped the TRP charts within a week of its premiere. The reboot of one of the most iconic and longest-running daily soap, has beaten the chart ruler, Anupamaa. With 'Kyunki..." reboot, Rupali Ganguly's popular and long-unbeaten show has been pushed down to the second spot as per the BARC rating.

Smriti Irani has made her comeback as the iconic 'Tulsi Virani' to the show after 25 years. However, for the fans and followers, no time seems to have passed. The show has been embraced with the same love and adulation that made it one of the longest-running daily soaps two decades back.

Going big!

Irani has expressed her gratitude towards the thunderous reception the show has received. "I'm extremely elated that we've also found a lot of support on the OTT platform. In fact, many tell us it's 8 times more on OTT as well. I always presumed that OTT was going to be about action-oriented content. The fact that a family has found a place on that platform as well in your hearts is something that I can only express my gratitude for," she told India Today.

Smriti on Kyunki topping charts

In another interview, Smriti spoke about how she was never bothered about the TRPs. She revealed that the original 'Kyunki' had touched the unimaginable rating of 31. The rating still remains unbeaten. She added how even on their worst rating days, the show never went under 22.

Pointing out the sharp contradiction with some of today's most popular shows, the former Union Cabinet Minister said that these shows can't even touch 21. "We had the ratings of 31. Today, none of the shows will be able to touch the 31 rating. Our worst rating was 22. Shows today will not be able to reach 22," she told Times Now.