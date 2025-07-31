Ekta Kapoor's iconic show - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thhi – is back with a limited series. The reboot titled - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thhi 2 – brings back Smriti Irani as 'Tulsi Virani'. The show that ruled the television industry for over two decades has hit the nostalgia button quite hard with its return. While many of the previous star cast has made it to the show, Ronit Roy has remained absent.

Ronit Roy on his absence

Ronit Roy had replaced Amar Upadhyay as 'Mihir Virani' in the show. He did the show for eight years as the iconic 'Mihir Virani'. Even though he hasn't been able to be a part of the project, Roy is happy for the show making a comeback.

"I am happy that they decided to bring back Kyunki. Unfortunately, it did not work out for me, but, of course, Kyunki is a show that has been very close to my heart. I did Kyunki for eight years of my life. And I wish the cast and crew of Kyunki, and the makers, the very best. Looking forward to watching it," he said in an interview.

When would Ronit Roy return to TV

Ronit also spoke about how many things are left to be "fixed" when it comes to the small screen industry. He mentioned that once that happens, he would gladly make a comeback.

"So I'm not averse to doing a long show or being on television for a long time. However, as I mentioned, there is still much to be desired on television. 25 years since I began. The world has changed. Some things need to be fixed regarding television. So once that happens, I will likely be back. Till such time, I'm happy where I am," he told ETimes.