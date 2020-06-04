It's a tough time for industries. As cracks in the system show, many TV actors in India are facing financial difficulties amid lockdown. Non-payment of dues to actors amid the crisis by production houses is an issue that's gaining much criticism in the industry.

Ronit Roy opened up about the issue and discussed his own situation. The actor spoke of a time when he was under much financial duress, moreover, he revealed he hasn't had any income since January for over 5 months now.

Ronit Roy discusses non-payment of dues

The lockdown has been tough on many. The latest offshoot is the non-payment of dues in the television industries. Many actors have been facing a dire lack of funds, as production houses are withholding payments. Some actors have also lost their lives due to the situation.

As the pandemic draws on, many actors have come forward to criticise the production houses for allowing the situation to worsen. Ronit Roy the popular television and Bollywood actor came forward to speak about the matter. He said about his own struggling days to Times of India when had no money for 4 years, "I would walk up to my mother's house for a meal as I did not have money even after being in a silver jubilee film. I did not kill myself. I am not passing judgement on anybody." He believes committing suicide isn't a solution.

He also spoke about his present-day scenario, "Personally, I haven't made money since January. I have a small business which was running and is now shut since March. Whatever I have, I am selling things to support about 100 families that I am responsible for. I am not a very rich man, but I am doing it."

The actor said that non-payment of dues isn't the fault of anybody if actors signed the contract on the 90-day payment rule. However, he said the circumstances have rendered actors in need of money at the moment. Production houses need to at least support actors' for their maintenance at such a time and show sensitivity to their plights he urged, and pay actors what they're owed for their survival. He explained that perhaps if you're alone you can still sleep on an empty stomach but one with a family can't. He added that it's important to stay strong, hang in there so one can overcome the crisis.