Union minister Smriti Irani is quite active on social media. The former television actress frequently shares photos and videos on her Instagram of moments from her daily life, and her latest post is quite interesting, as it shows Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and her Zubin Irani engrossed in a private conversation.

Sharing the picture of her husband with King Khan, she added a bit of humour to the bonhomie between the two with a funny caption:

#and they say only women gossip ????????@iamzfi @iamsrk

In the photo, which appears to be taken during the highly publicised recent engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's in Mumbai. The two men can be seen talking about something and fully engrossed in the conversation.

Irani's followers on Instagram are loving the picture. Fans have flooded the comments section with a lot of compliments and love for Shah Rukh Khan as well.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has finally wrapped the shoot for his upcoming film Zero, directed by Anand L Rai. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The teaser has recieved positive response as the 52-year-old actor is seen in a never-before-seen avatar, playing a dwarfed man.

The film is expected to release on December 21, 2018.

Shah Rukh will also appear in advertisement filmmaker Mahesh Mathai's debut film Salute. A biopic based on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma, the movie is rumored to go on floors in September 2018.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Mahesh, who has been working on the film's script for over a year, turned director in 1999 with the drama, Bhopal Express, which revolved around a newlywed couple and how their life changed after the 1984 gas tragedy in Madhya Pradesh.

Check out the photo Smriti Irani shared: