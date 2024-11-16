Denizens of New Delhi began another day with 'severe' levels of air pollution across the city on Saturday. The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has forecast 'very poor' air quality for the next six days.

In an immediate step to mitigate the effects of polluted air, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, on Friday, announced a revision of working hours across government offices and to reduce traffic congestion.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading along with particulate matter (PM) in different parts of the city are: Shadipur - AQI 454, PM 2.5; Narela - AQI 449, PM 2.5; Jahangirpuri - AQI 445, PM 2.5; Wazirpur - AQI 441, PM 2.5; Bawana - AQI 438, PM 2.5; Vivek Vihar - AQI 436, PM 2.5; North Campus, DU - AQI 436, PM 2.5; Anand Vihar - AQI 436, PM 2.5; Punjabi Bagh - AQI 425, PM 2.5; Patparganj - AQI 427, PM 2.5; Rohini - AQI 426, PM 2.5; Nehru Nagar - AQI 424, PM 2.5; Mundka - AQI 423, PM 2.5; Sonia Vihar - AQI 420, PM 2.5; Dwarka Sector 8 - AQI 415, PM 2.5; Lodhi Road (IITM) - AQI 414, PM 2.5; Major Dhyanchand National Stadium - AQI 413, PM 2.5; Mandir Marg - AQI 411, PM 2.5; IHBAS, Dilshad Garden - AQI 408, PM 2.5; RK Puram - AQI 401, PM 2.5; Pusa - AQI 399, PM 2.5; Aya Nagar - AQI 398, PM 2.5; IGI Airport (T3) - AQI 395, PM 2.5; Sirifort - AQI 390, PM 2.5; Okhla Phase-2 - AQI 387, PM 2.5; DTU - AQI 383, PM 2.5; Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range - AQI 380, PM 2.5; NSIT Dwarka - AQI 367, PM 2.5; Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - AQI 370, PM 2.5; Chandni Chowk - AQI 372, PM 2.5; ITO - AQI 357, PM 2.5; Najafgarh - AQI 357, PM 2.5; Lodhi Road (IMD) - AQI 351, PM 2.5; Shri Aurobindo Marg - AQI 264, PM 2.5; CRRI Mathura Road - Data not available, PM 2.5.

Previously, on Thursday, CM Atishi had announced that primary schools in the national capital will switch to online classes amid worsening air quality in the city.

"Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions," the Chief Minister announced on X.

(With inputs from IANS)