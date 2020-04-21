Challenging nature in its best form is the ideal goal for humans. Be it space explorations or digging to the core of the planets to unearth nature's best-kept secrets, humans are at the forefront of new discoveries. But on a more relatable front, smartphones, as we know it, has evolved beyond our imagination in the last decade and it's just the beginning.

Remember the VGA cameras in one of those classic feature phones we used to cherish back in the day? Now, compare those with today's 108MP camera setup, which can practically zoom to the moon to give you a shot no one thought would have been possible even a few years ago. But here we are.

Besting human eye - the next milestone

Samsung is one of the few notable brands that are actively leading smartphone camera innovations in the industry. After the 108MP sensor in the Galaxy S20 family, Samsung has its eye on, well, the human eye. According to Yongin Park, Head of Sensor Business Team at Samsung, the human eye have a resolution of around 500MP and Samsung is trying to outdo that. But it's not all about the sensors and its application not limited to smartphones.

"In order to fit millions of pixels in today's smartphones that feature other cutting-edge specs like high screen-to-body ratios and slim designs, pixels inevitably have to shrink so that sensors can be as compact as possible. On the flip side, smaller pixels can result in fuzzy or dull pictures, due to the smaller area that each pixel receives light information from. The impasse between the number of pixels a sensor has and pixels' sizes has become a balancing act that requires solid technological prowess," Park explained.

Samsung's Tetracell and Nonacell technologies are industry standards in image sensors, which greatly improve the light absorbed on individual pixels. Then, the company went on to innovate further and reduced the pixel size to 0.7μm - an unmatchable feat.

With the goal set to develop a 600MP image sensor, Samsung has another feat to achieve and boast its innovations in front of the world. Park didn't reveal any details as to how the company plans to achieve 600MP on a compact image sensor to be used in a smartphone, but he is confident that it won't be limited to phones. Other major applications for a 600MP sensor is in autonomous vehicles, IoT and drones.

"Through relentless innovation, we are determined to open up endless possibilities in pixel technologies that might even deliver image sensors that can capture more detail than the human eye," Park added.

We, for one, are extremely excited about Samsung's new project and hope to learn more details in the coming times. Stay tuned for updates.