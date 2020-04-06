Samsung Galaxy S20's early days were off to a bumpy start, but the South Korean tech titan tried to work its way up the stream. Following initial reports of buggy camera performance in Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, regular software updates tried to address most of those kinks. Now, owners of Galaxy S20 series phones can expect another camera improving update soon.

According to the mobile tipster Ice Universe, Samsung has rolled out a software update to the Galaxy S20 family in China with build number G98x0ZCU1ATD1. The new update comes only days after Samsung addressed the annoying issue with the zoom camera in a previous software update, which included April 2020 security patch. The latest update isn't as big as that, but definitely a welcome.

What's new?

Samsung is yet to give details of its latest software update that was rolled out in China for its international customers, but the tipster suggests it offers better focus, HDR and fine-tuning the transition animation. There are other improvements noted in the update that is currently lost in translation.

Four days after updating the TCT firmware, China updated the Galaxy S20 series firmware TD1 again, once again improving the focus, HDR, and fine-tuning the transition animation. There are other improvements to be discovered. pic.twitter.com/4Pm6xCM4Tf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 6, 2020

When will it arrive in India?

It's too soon to tell, but the wait won't be long. Since the software update is already rolled out in China over-the-air and not through sideloading process, we can expect the international availability of Samsung's camera improving update for Galaxy S20 series sooner than later.

Users can check for new updates for their phone by going into the Settings > Software Update. If you missed some crucial updates recently, the lockdown is the perfect time to update your devices and enjoy the bug-free experience on your relatively-new Galaxy S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra.