An angry mob hurled footwear at KC Narayangowda, who is contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, from KR Pet constituency of Karnataka on Monday, November 18.

The incident took place as Narayangowda was heading to the taluk office to file nomination papers along with his wife and daughter. It is alleged that the footwear was thrown at him by one of the JD(S) supporters as his car was passing through a JD(S) rally in KR Pet.

Narayangowda is one among the three disqualified JD(S) MLAs, whose resignation along with the Congress legislators, paved way for the BJP to come into power. He was recently inducted into the saffron party.

Police had to disperse the crowd gathered in front of the taluk office to give protection to Narayangowda. A small scuffle also broke out between the JD(S) and BJP workers of the constituency. As a precautionary measure, the police did not allow Gowda to stand outside the taluk office after he filed his nomination.

A few days back, former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy had threatened to expose Narayangowda in the poll campaign saying that he was spreading false rumours against the party and HDK. He also urged the people of KR Pet to teach Gowda a lesson for backstabbing the party, which led to the collapse of the coalition government.