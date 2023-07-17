The water level in the Yamuna River increased slightly on Monday from 205.45 metres at around 5 a.m. to 205.50m at 8 a.m.

The water level was decreasing till Sunday night, but it suddenly increased to five centimeters this morning. On Saturday evening the level at around 8 p.m. was 206.87m.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday lashed out at the BJP government in Haryana, accusing it of being responsible for the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi by releasing water in the Hathnikund barrage. The Haryana government has said that it is not possible to stop the release of water.

The nearby areas of the Yamuna River, including Yamuna Bazar, Red Fort, Rajghat, ITO and ring road, continue to be submerged.

The four districts of the national capital, i.e., North, South East, North East, and Central have been badly affected as a lot of areas are still submerged in water. Traffic has also been badly affected due to this.

On Sunday evening there was again a downpour in the capital which created fresh troubles for Delhiites.

Delhi Minister Atishi said on Saturday evening that it would take time for the water to recede because the water level in drains and the river was still very high.

The Kejriwal government stated that they had rescued a total of 26,401 persons by Sunday evening, out of which 21,504 were living in relief camps.

The Yamuna River broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on Thursday (July 13). On Friday, it was flowing at 208.35 meters.

As a result of the flood in Delhi, several low-lying areas have been submerged, and many roads are flooded.

