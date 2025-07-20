'Sleeping Prince' Of Saudi Arabia Passes Away After 20 Years In Coma

Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, affectionately known as Saudi Arabia's 'Sleeping Prince', has passed away after nearly two decades in a coma. The Royal Court confirmed his death on July 19, marking the end of a long and challenging journey for the prince and his family. His story began with a tragic car accident in 2005 while he was studying in London, which resulted in a traumatic brain injury. This injury led to a brain hemorrhage and internal bleeding, leaving him in a persistent vegetative state.

Following the accident, Prince Alwaleed was transported to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, where he was placed on a ventilator. Despite the efforts of medical specialists from around the world, who were brought in by his family to evaluate and attempt to revive him, the prince never regained consciousness. His condition remained unchanged for 20 years, with only slight movements occasionally offering a glimmer of hope to his family. Throughout this period, his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, remained a steadfast figure of hope and faith.

{يَا أَيَّتُهَا النَّفْسُ الْمُطْمَئِنَّةُ، ارْجِعِي إِلَىٰ رَبِّكِ رَاضِيَةً مَّرْضِيَّةً، فَادْخُلِي فِي عِبَادِي، وَادْخُلِي جَنَّتِي}



بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره وببالغ الحزن والأسى ننعى إبننا الغالي

الأمير الوليد بن خالد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود رحمه الله

الذي انتقل… pic.twitter.com/QQBbMWGOOG — خالد بن طلال بن عبد العزيز ( أبو الوليد ) (@allah_cure_dede) July 19, 2025

Prince Khaled frequently shared updates and videos of his son, urging the public to continue praying for a miraculous recovery. His unwavering presence at his son's bedside became a symbol of paternal love and resilience, capturing the hearts of many across the Arab world. In a heartfelt message on the social media platform X, Prince Khaled expressed his sorrow, stating, "With hearts full of faith in Allah's decree and destiny, and with profound sadness and sorrow, we mourn our beloved son... may Allah have mercy on him."

A Nation in Mourning

Funeral prayers for Prince Alwaleed were held on July 20 at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, following the Asr prayer. Family, friends, and dignitaries attended the ceremony, all gathered to pay their respects to the prince who had become a symbol of endurance and faith. A traditional three-day mourning period followed, allowing the nation to grieve and reflect on the prince's life and the impact he had on those around him.

Throughout the years, Prince Alwaleed's story resonated with many, serving as a reminder of the power of hope and the strength of familial bonds. His father's devotion and the family's unwavering faith became a source of inspiration for countless individuals facing their own challenges. The prince's journey also highlighted the advancements and limitations of medical science, as his family sought the best possible care and expertise to aid in his recovery.

The story of Prince Alwaleed is not unique in the annals of history. There have been other instances where individuals have remained in comas for extended periods, capturing the attention and empathy of the public. One such case involved a marine who awoke after an eight-year-long coma, although he was unable to communicate effectively. In another instance, a woman in the UAE regained consciousness after 27 years in a coma, following a brain injury sustained in a bus accident.

Legacy of Hope and Resilience

These stories, like that of Prince Alwaleed, underscore the unpredictability of medical outcomes and the enduring hope that families hold onto in the face of adversity. As Saudi Arabia reflects on the life and legacy of Prince Alwaleed, the nation is reminded of the importance of faith, resilience, and the enduring power of love. The 'Sleeping Prince' may have left this world, but his story will continue to inspire and resonate with those who have followed his journey over the past two decades.

Prince Alwaleed's passing has sparked an outpouring of grief across the kingdom, with many taking to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the prince. His story has touched the hearts of many, serving as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of hope. As the nation mourns his loss, the legacy of the 'Sleeping Prince' will continue to inspire those who face their own challenges and struggles.

In the wake of his passing, Prince Alwaleed's family has expressed their gratitude for the support and prayers they have received over the years. They have also reiterated their commitment to honoring his memory by continuing to advocate for advancements in medical research and care for those in similar situations. The prince's story serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion, empathy, and the enduring power of love in the face of adversity.

The passing of Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud marks the end of a long and hopeful journey. His story, characterized by resilience and unwavering faith, has left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. As Saudi Arabia mourns the loss of its 'Sleeping Prince', his legacy will continue to inspire and resonate with those who have followed his journey over the past two decades.