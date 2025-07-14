Veteran Tollywood actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at the age of 83 in Hyderabad after battling a prolonged illness. His death marks a huge loss for the South Indian film industry, with several members of the fraternity mourning the legendary actor on social media.

Friends, fans, and family members gathered at the late actor's residence to pay their final respects. Among the prominent Tollywood personalities in attendance was filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Rajamouli, known for his calm and composed demeanor, lost his temper at the condolence meet. As per several clips that have gone viral, media and fans had thronged the actor's residence. Amid the commotion, a fan abruptly approached Rajamouli and tried to take a selfie with him. In the fit of the moment, Rajamouli got angry and pushed the fan; he also sternly reprimanded him for the ill-timed gesture.

South film stars mourn the loss

Rajamouli paid heartfelt tribute to Kota Srinivasa Rao. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajamouli shared a heartfelt tribute, calling Rao's passing an "irreplaceable loss."

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao garu. A master of his craft, a legend who breathed life into every character he portrayed. His presence on screen was truly irreplaceable. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Ram Charan wrote, "Cinema will miss a versatile actor like Kota Srinivasa Rao garu. The memorable characters he has etched in our memories will be remembered forever. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find strength and solace during this difficult time."

Jr NTR, his RRR co-star, shared, "Kota Srinivasa Rao... just the name is enough. An unparalleled acting talent. A great actor who infused life into every character in his own unique style. The moments I acted with him during my cinematic journey will be cherished forever. I pray for peace for his soul. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Mahesh Babu also expressed his sorrow, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao garu. This loss feels personal to all of us who grew up watching and learning from him. May his soul rest in peace. Sending strength and prayers to his family."

Actor Prakash Raj was also seen arriving to offer his condolences. Renowned film producer Allu Aravind, father of actor Allu Arjun, visited the late actor's home as well. Speaking to the media, Aravind said, "Kota Srinivasa Rao was very close to our family. I always looked forward to spending time with him because he was such a jovial person. His loss is a personal loss for us. I wish and pray that his soul rests in peace."