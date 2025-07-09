Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's former personal assistant, Vedika Prakash Shetty, has been arrested by Mumbai's Juhu Police for allegedly cheating the actress out of Rs 76.9 lakh. The arrest comes nearly five months after an FIR was registered on January 23, based on a complaint filed by Alia's mother, veteran actor-director Soni Razdan.

According to police sources, Vedika Shetty, 32, worked as Bhatt's personal assistant from 2021 to 2024. During this time, she handled the actress's finances, managed her schedule, and had access to both her personal accounts and those of her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions Private Limited.

Mumbai Police has arrested actor Alia Bhatt's former secretary Vedika Prakash Shetty on charges of cheating from Bengaluru. Vedika Shetty had absconded after stealing over Rs 76 lakh from the account of Alia Bhatt's company, Eternal Sunshine Production Private Limited, say… — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

The investigation revealed that between May 2022 and August 2024, Shetty allegedly forged bills for various expenses, such as travel and meetings, submitted them for approval, and got them signed by Alia Bhatt under false pretenses. These forged bills, crafted using professional tools to appear authentic, were then used to siphon off large sums of money. The funds were reportedly transferred to an associate's bank account and subsequently routed back to Shetty.

Once the fraud was detected, Shetty went into hiding and frequently changed her location. Police tracked her across several states, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, before finally apprehending her in Bengaluru. She was brought to Mumbai on a transit remand and presented in court on July 8, where she was remanded to police custody until July 10.

The case has been registered under charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating. So far, neither Alia Bhatt nor her team has issued an official statement on the matter.

Alia Bhatt's production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, was launched in 2021. The company's debut project, Darlings, was co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Alia will next be seen in the spy universe movie, 'Alpha'. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh in the lead and will be released on December 25, 2025.

She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War.' The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.