The film industry all around the world is evolving, and filmmakers, especially from western countries and nations like South Korea are experimenting with various genres. When it comes to budget, technology, and global reach, Hollywood always stands top, but with the advent of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, Indian movies too have now the opportunity to audiences from different nooks of the world.

Even in this era of opportunity, most Indian filmmakers are obsessed with making those cliched commercial potboilers where the hero will trash the antagonist with his iron fist and ultra-flexible legs. Amid huge potential, Indian storytellers and directors are still hesitant to explore several genres that have humongous potential to impress global audiences.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of five unexplored genres Indian directors are yet to explore completely.

Slasher

Slasher can be considered as a sub-genre of horror films. Unlike horror movies where jumpscare moments used to scare audiences, slasher movies often panic the viewers with blood-spilling scenes. Even though India has also produced some slasher films like Nayanthara's Kolayuthir Kaalam, directors in the nation are yet to explore this genre to the fullest.

Monster

Monster films have a huge fan following in all nooks of the world. Hollywood movies like Jurassic Park, King Kong, and Godzilla have broken several collection records in India, but filmmakers in the nation are still reluctant to make movies in this genre. Industry experts believe that limited budget and lack of technical expertise are the two major factors that negatively impact Indian filmmakers' attempt to make movies in the 'monster' genre.

Disaster

Who will forget films like 2012 and Day After Tomorrow. These films have a huge fan following in India, but Indian filmmakers have not taken that daring step to make movies in this genre. And obviously, the reason is the same; limited budget and lack of technical expertise.

Adventure

Even though Bollywood filmmakers have a fair share of adventure films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Karwan, Indian directors have not taken that giant leap to make big movies in this genre. However, Barroz, a Mollywood movie directed by Mohanlal is aiming to fill this void space.

Science fiction

Science fiction is another genre that Bollywood filmmakers have not explored much. Even though there are a handful of films, no filmmakers have tried making a sci-fi flick in India that will impress global audiences.