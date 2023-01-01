Tamil Nadu Police are on a high alert after notorious underworld don and drug peddler from Sri Lanka, Mohammed Najim Mohammed Imran sneaked into Rameswaram, sources have said.

Police sources told IANS that the don, who got bail from a Sri Lankan court after he was deported from Dubai in 2019 to the island nation, has reached the Rameswaram area.

Sources also told IANS that the central intelligence agencies have given a tip-off to the police on the presence of the don in the state.

According to information available, Mohammed Imran also called, 'Kanjipani' is a notorious don and is having close association with the Sri Lankan, Afghan, and Pakistan drug syndicate and has worked closely with the Haji Ali network of Pakistan and Gunasekharan alias Guna network of Sri Lanka.

The Guna network was actively involved in the smuggling of drugs and AK47 rifles which were apprehended by the Coast Guard near Vizhinjam in Kerala. This has led to the arrest of a Kerala-based Sri Lankan national, Suresh, and subsequently, the police arresting a former top functionary of the defunct LTTE, Satkunam alias Sabesan in October 2021.

Mohammed Imran alias 'Kanjipani', according to the central intelligence sleuths, is wanted in several crimes in Sri Lanka, including murder and drug peddling. A local court had granted him bail of two personal sureties each amounting to 5 million euros.

The state police authorities have informed the district police superintendents to be on alert and to trace the suspect from the hideouts in the coastal areas of the state.

The defunct LTTE has been trying to make a comeback in the state and is trying to raise maximum funds for the development of the organisation in Tamil Nadu and to support the nefarious activities in Sri Lanka at a later stage.

(With inputs from IANS)